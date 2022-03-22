CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The James Island/Folly Beach Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will host the annual Hurricane Expo on May 7.

The event brings together state and local governmental organizations, emergency responders, businesses, and civic organizations to educate residents on the resources available before, during, and after disasters.

Speakers will also discuss with residents ways to prepare for disasters, such as hurricanes.

The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Lowe’s on James Island.