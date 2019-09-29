James Island library branch holds a moving party on their last day

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – September 28 was the last day for the current James Island Library as Charleston County Library staff prepare to move into a brand new branch.

In order to commemorate the event, the branch celebrated with a moving party.

Some of the activities included a special story time, crafts, a prize wheel, and a presentation about the new Baxter Patrick James Island Branch.

“It is so exciting because it is going to be more than three times the space of this small, cozy library which we really need for all of the extra technology and maker space and all of the things we are going to have there.” Pamela Sweezy, Southwestern District Manager

The new branch is located at 1858 South Grimball Road on James Island.

It’s expected to open in November.

To help bridge the gap for the community until the new branch opens, the Bookmobile will make regular stops at the current James Island branch on Thursdays from 3:30 PM until 5:30 PM.

During this time, the community can check out and return items and pick up holds.