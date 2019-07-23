James Island Library branch is moving; officials ask community for opinions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The James Island branch of the Charleston County Public Library is moving a few blocks over to Grimball Road.

The location opened in 1978 and served the James Island and Folly Beach area for over 40 years. They’re moving to a new building and leaving the space vacant by the end of the summer.

Much speculation has been brewing over what might fill the spot. It’s current neighbors are a Dollar General, local pizza joint and an ice cream shop.

Tonight, the town held a meeting inviting both community groups and residents to discuss possible future plans for the building.

Attendees were encouraged to vote on an “idea board” of potential ways to fill the space by using a sticker. They also could write on a sticky note if they had another suggestion.

When speaking to the residents at the forum, it was clear that they care about the community. While there wasn’t one specific front-runner, most ideas included enriching the town in an artistic, educational or historical way.

Mayor Bill Woolsey was in attendance and explained that the decision really was not up to him. Since the town of James Island is still relatively new, they want their residents to be heard.

Woolsey said that they will pass along the votes and ideas to the town council. After reading the responses he hopes they will reach a decision in the next couple of months.