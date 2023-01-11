JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 31-year-old James Island man after they said he sent child sexual abuse material on the social media app Snapchat.

The arrest stems from a tip received by a detective dating back to October 2022.

According to affidavits, a Snapchat user sent a photo that depicted a female juvenile – approximately 8-12 years of age – performing a sexual act on an object.

The account was connected to the man’s phone number and IP address, records show.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office later executed a search warrant on the suspect’s Shamrock Lane home as part of their investigation into the child sexual abuse material.

William Holland Black, 31, was arrested on a charge of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.