JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- A James Island man is facing multiple charges in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation of minors, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

Timothy Joseph Brinson, 43, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Affidavits state that investigators found several pieces of child sexual abuse material depicting children between the ages of 4 and 12 engaging in sexual activity on Brinson’s cellphone.

The investigation was opened after the agency received a tip from the S.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, authorities said.

Brinson was booked into Al Cannon Detention Center with bond set at $150,000.