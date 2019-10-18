James Island Officials approve pet waste pilot program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A recent study shows elevated levels of Enterococcus bacteria in the James Island Lake. If exposed, it can cause a multitude of infections.

Experts say this type of bacteria is an indicator of animal fecal matter or pet waste. They believe that the current methods of pet waste disposal could be contributing to that water pollution.

Town Council approved a pilot plan proposed by James Island Public Service District to create proper disposal stations.

The program would start with 8 stations around the island. Here are the tentative locations:

Penwood Drive between Woodside and Renwood

Fort Johnson Road between Robert E. Lee and Bonham

Dills Bluff Road at the new boardwalk

Clark’s Point neighborhood

Lighthouse Point neighborhood

Whitehouse Plantation neighborhood

Yorktown neighborhood

Bayfront neighborhood

JIPSD says that the initial cost of the 8 stations would be approximately $4832 including the first year of waste bags. The total cost for the 8 locations over 5 years would be $9632.

Here is a breakdown for the material cost of each station:

Dogipot Junior Dog Bag Dispenser: $105

U-channel and breakaway post, with hardware: $50

32 gallon waste container: $37

Pet Waste Station Signage: $25

3’x3’x6” concrete pad:

$200 quarterly steam cleaning @ $13 ea: $52

10 roll case of pet waste bags: $85

Total approximate cost per station: $554

10% contingency: $50

Total: $604 each station, capital expense

Operation and Maintenance annual cost per station is approximately $150 each after the first year.

Total program cost for 5 years for one station is $1204.

Officials say the plan should roll out in the next month or two. We will continue giving updates as the stations begin to pop up around the island.