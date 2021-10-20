James Island Pride Community Clean-Up happening Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – James Island Pride will have its Community Clean-Up and Adopt-a-Highway litter pick-up this Saturday, October 23rd.

The event is held in partnership with the Town of James Island.

Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. in front of James Island Town Hall at 1122 Dills Bluff Road.

Organizers will provide volunteers with safety vests, work gloves, and trash bags.

Volunteers are asked to wear masks while on the Town Hall property while picking up and dropping off clean-up supplies. Volunteers should wear comfortable shoes and bring bug spray.