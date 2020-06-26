James Island Recreation Complex closes after staff test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The James Island Recreation Complex has closed after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Charleston Recreation Department, the employees have not been on site since last Friday, but the complex has decided to close through the weekend to undergo disinfecting. The center plans to reopen on Monday, June 29.

The employees are in self-quarantine, and the city is working to identify close contacts of the infected employees “to determine if additional employees will require testing before being allowed to return to work.”

Laurie Yarborough, City of Charleston Recreation Director, said “as always, the safety and wellbeing of those who use our recreation facilities is our number one priority. We will continue to implement all DHEC and CDC guidelines on proper cleaning protocols and preventative measures to protect our patrons and staff members at recreation sites citywide.”