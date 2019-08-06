James Island residents concerned for childrens’ safety due to speeding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- “It’s becoming like a racetrack,” says a resident from the James Island area.

Tonight, town officials met with residents to try and discuss their concerns with traffic and speeding in the Clearview and Eastwood neighborhoods.

“I have had to jump off the road because an SUV’s flying down Clearview and almost hit me while I was walking my dog.”

Debby Bender has lived on Clearview Road for over 30 years. She’s not only worried about her safety, but her neighbors as well.

“I’ve seen children have to scoot up their bikes up into a stranger’s yard to avoid the horrendous speeding on that road,” says Bender.

James Island officials discussed potential plans of speedbumps and/or 4-way stops to try and help the flow of traffic and deter speeding. They showed a map of multiple roads in the area that had no stop signs stretching for a few miles.

Residents had varying opinions on the best plan for their community. Some were concerned with cost, while others believed speed bumps could hinder emergy-response vehicles.

However, most people at the meeting were simply concerned with safety; especially for children.

“I’m for speed bumps, I’m for stop signs, I’m for anything where I don’t have to chance that one time where my kids are in the road and get hurt,” a resident claimed.

Officials explained that no decision has currently been made. They are still in the early stages of developing a plan that’s best for the community.

They also intend to hold more meetings allowing resident input. In the meantime, they asked those attending the meeting to put their concerns in writing.

If you’d like to stay in the loop about their meetings, you can click here.