James Island residents fed up with Dominion’s ‘hack-job’ of trees

JAMES ISLAND S.C. (WCBD) – The town of James Island is now requesting an Arborist to be present during the cutting of Grand Oak trees to ensure no more ‘hack-jobs’.

These trees look kind of ridiculous when dominion gets done with them. Garrett Milliken, James Island Councilman

Garrett Milliken, a councilman on James island is among many other residents—fed up with dominion energy and how they are handing branches in the way of power lines. They say that these trees are more than just vegetation, they are a staple of the island.

In the West Madison Ave area, residents told News 2 they even asked Dominion to take down more of a tree while they were cutting because it was such an eye sore. Dominion refused.

Despite this, Paul Fischer, with Charleston Dominion Energy said that they continue to follow nationally recognized Arborist approved standards and that each tree is different in structure and their pruning practice takes that into consideration. Other factors of why the trees may look different than previous trim cycles depend on factors such as or deceased limbs and closer growth to the power lines.

Even though dominion says they are at Arborist approved standards, James island is asking for one step further–the chance to have an actual Arborist examine the grand trees prior to cutting them.

Another recommendation from the town and residents is for the lines to be put underground, that way the trees won’t need to be cut, and they will be protected in the case of a storm. Dominion Energy says this ‘solution’ as the the residents are putting it, is not completely out of the question, but is part of a bigger conversation.

Conversions from overhead to underground are generally complex and very expensive. We are willing to initiate these projects, but they require external funding. We have many projects underway in our service territory. Paul Fischer, Charleston Dominion Energy

Additional statement from Dominion Energy on their tree pruning practices:

At Dominion Energy, we appreciate and respect the beauty of the natural landscape that makes the Lowcountry so unique. We live and work here, too. Tree trimming along overhead power lines is an issue of public safety and reliability. Not only do we have an obligation to maintain a safe and reliable system, it’s also, quite simply, the right thing to do. Our customers both expect and deserve that from us. Serious injury or death can result from contact with an object, such as a tree or limb, that has made contact with and become energized by overhead power lines. Statistically, overgrown vegetation and tree limbs are the number one reason for power outages on our system, and trimming on a routine, five-year cycle also serves to protect the long-term health of the tree .