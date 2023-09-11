JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The highly anticipated freestanding James Island Emergency will open Tuesday on Folly Road.

James Island Emergency will offer advanced imaging and lab services, 11 beds, and telemedicine availability.

Leaders with Trident Medical Center say the new ER will be staffed by board-certified emergency physicians and nurses with specialized training in emergency care.

Those who live and work in the James Island, Johns Island, and Folly Beach areas will have access to emergency services with the new 13,000-square-foot facility.

Accessibility to local hospitals has been an issue in the James Island area for years.

“As an emergency room nurse, I know the difference between a 30 and 40-minute delay in a patient. That can cause life or death which is why this ER is going to be so important for this community,” Trident ER nurse Sarah Hernandez, RN said.

In August, the opening was delayed due to DHEC inspections.

Trident Medical Center will celebrate the opening of James Island Emergency with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

