January 15 deadline to enroll in Advance Property Tax Installment Plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Government wants to remind residents that the deadline to sign up for the Advance Property Tax Installment Plan is January 15.

To participate in the program, “tax bills created in October 2019 must be paid by January 15, 2020 and cannot be held in escrow by a mortgage company.” According to the Treasurer’s Office, “this applies to those paying the 4% and 6% assessment ratios.”

Charleston County Treasurer, Mary Tinkler, says that the program should “lessen the burden of paying taxes, especially for those on a fixed income.”

The program is designed to break up tax payments into 6 installments over the course of a year, as opposed to one lump sum.

The first five payments will be equal payments made on the 15th of every other month beginning in February.

The sixth payment will be the remaining balance. It will be due by January 15, 2021.

Residents can enroll online at https://www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/treasurer/files/Advance-Installment-Payments-Application.pdf?v=993 or in person at any Charleston County Treasurer’s Office location.

Questions may be directed to the Treasurer’s Office at (843) 958-4360.