JBC and local leaders renew community partnership charter

Courtesy of: JBC- Senior Airman Cody R. Miller

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local community leaders and Joint Base Charleston (JBC) renewed the Lowcountry Defense Community Partnership Council Charter (LDCPC Charter) on Friday morning.

According to JBC, the Charter is an effort to “sustain and increase the military value of JBC and to support the economic vitality and quality of life of the greater Charleston community.”

To achieve that goal, the Charter lays out a framework for “developing partnership and collaboration opportunities among the member organizations” and lays out a framework for identifying the needs of all parties involved.

The Charter is a result of the Air Force Community Partnership Program, which JBC describes as “an initiative for fostering relationships and promoting innovation between military bases and their surrounding communities.”

Parties represented in the Charter include:

  • Joint Base Charleston
  • Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce
  • North Charleston
  • Goose Creek
  • Hanahan
  • Charleston County
  • Berkeley County
  • Mount Pleasant
  • Dorchester County
  • Charleston County School District (CCSD)
  • Charleston
  • Trident Technical College
  • Palmetto Military Support Group (PMSG)
  • Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG)
  • Charleston County Aviation Authority (CCAA)
  • College of Charleston
  • The Citadel
  • Charleston Southern University

