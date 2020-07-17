JBC assists with upcoming SpaceX launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, F.L. (WCBD) – Two Joint Base Charleston (JBC) Airmen from the 315th Airlift Wing were selected to participate in transporting a satellite scheduled to be launched into space on August 1.

The Lockheed Martin GPS III SV04 satellite, which barely fit into a C-17, is “three times more accurate than the current satellite.” It also boasts more powerful signals and “up to eight times improved jamming resistance, and availability for critical missions worldwide.”



(Courtesy Photo, Senior Airman Ryan Estes)

The Reservists, both loadmasters with the 701st Airlift Squadron, “were chosen for the mission because of their experience and skill.”

For this particular move, the satellite was offloaded from the C-17, and “moved using a system of winches down to a site where it will be outfitted onto a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.”

The group of around 50 was able to move the satellite in less than two hours, beating the previous move, which took around six hours.

One of the JBC Reservists, Master Sgt. Thomas McGee, said “on a mission like this, everything that you have learned and experienced is applied.” He continued, saying “with hard work, implementation of our training, and the opportunity to make ourselves better, we accomplished a difficult task in record time.”