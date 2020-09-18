JBC celebrates Air Force’s 73 birthday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) on Friday wished the United States Air Force (USAF) a happy 73 birthday.

On September 18, 1947, what began as the Aeronautical Division of the US Signal Corps became officially known as the US Air Force. Nearly 40 years after its inception in 1907, the USAF was emancipated from the Army, becoming its own military branch.

Since 1947, the Air Force has become a “leader in air, space, and cyberspace,” according to a celebratory letter sent out Friday by USAF leadership.

The USAF has the following presence at JBC:

The 628 Air Base Wing, which provides support to 53 Department of Defense and Federal agencies, manages physical property, including Charleston’s joint-use airfield, and “provides mission-ready expeditionary Airmen to combatant commanders in support of joint and combined operations.”

The 437 Airlift Wing, which “flies and maintains one of the largest fleets of C-17 aircraft in the Air Force, providing a significant portion of Air Mobility Command’s Global Reach airlift capability.”

The 315 Airlift Wing, an Air Force reserve unit tasked with providing and delivering “combat-ready C-17 airlift, expeditionary combat support, and aeromedical evacuation anytime, anywhere.” The 315 Airlift Wing works alongside the 437 Airlift Wing to provide airlift capability to Air Mobility Command’s Global Reach.

The 1st Combat Camera Squadron, the largest active duty Combat Camera Unit in the USAF. Members are tasked with providing “senior Department of Defense and joint leaders with a directed imagery capability in support of strategic, operational and planning requirements during wartime operations, worldwide crises, contingencies, joint exercises and humanitarian operations.”

The USAF Detachment 310 Office of Special Investigations, a component of the counterintelligence agency for the USAF and US Space Force. The Office of Special Investigations’ mission is to “identify, exploit and neutralize criminal, terrorist, and intelligence threats in multiple domains to the Air Force, Department of Defense and U.S. Government.”

USAF ROTC Detachments 765 abd 772, belonging to The Citadel and Charleston Southern University, respectively.