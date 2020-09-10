JBC conducting exercise on Cooper River

The USS Charleston (LCS-18) is docked at the Port of Charleston, S.C., after its commissioning ceremony March 2, 2019. The USS Charleston—a Littoral Combat Ship intended for more shallow waters than typical Navy vessels—is the sixth naval ship named after the city. Although the ship will be stationed in San Diego, CA, the captain and members of the crew will make annual trips to Charleston to interact with the city and work with the Navy League of Charleston to maintain the relationship between the namesake city and the ship.

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) on Wednesday announced the start of a force protection exercise being conducted by the Coastal Riverine Squadron (CRS) 10 Bravo Company.

CRS 10 Bravo Company is stationed at JBC’s Naval Weapons Station, where part of the exercise will take place. The remaining parts of the exercise will take place on the Cooper River, near the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.

The exercise, which is conducted annually to maintain company readiness, involves firing blanks, so JBC is warning those in the area not to be alarmed by loud noises.

JBC has taken measures to coordinate with local law enforcement and to “minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations.” The exercise runs September 9 through 12.

CRS 10 Bravo is one of the three active-duty squadrons and four reserve squadrons that make up the Coastal Riverine Force. These squadrons “operate on harbors, rivers, bays, across the littorals, and ashore” to ensure maritime security.