CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A C-17 crew from Joint Base Charleston (JBC) recently flew a top US diplomat to the war-torn country of Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken traveled to Ukraine on September 8 to meet with leaders as they continue the battle against Russia’s invasion.



Via JBC

He met in the capitol of Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to reaffirm US support and announce additional military aid to Ukraine.

He also visited the Children’s National Hospital and met with people working to rebuild the city of Irpin, which, like many other areas across the country, was devastated by Russian bombardment as troops attempted to occupy key locations.

From Ukraine, Blinken traveled to Brussels, Belgium to meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and other allies for discussions about supporting Ukraine as it continues defending its sovereignty against Russia.