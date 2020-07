CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Over the weekend, members of the 315 Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston (JBC) flew a C-17 full of 4,467 pounds of school supplies to the islands of Nevis and St. Kitts.

Thanks to the Pentagon/State Department Denton Program, space available cargo is allowed to be transported during Air Force missions.

The supplies, which were donated by Source Relief, are expected to help 1,000 people.