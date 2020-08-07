JBC lifts HPCON Charlie, activates HPCON Bravo

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) on Friday eased some of the stringent infection mitigation measures taken at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JBC lifted Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie, which had been in place since late March.

Under HPCON Charlie, there is a “substantial” threat of “sustained community transmission.”

Via: DoD

JBC has implemented HPCON Bravo, which is one step down from Charlie and indicates a “moderate” threat of “increased community transmission.” The DoD suggests that bases operating under HPCON Bravo follow all protocols for HPCON 0 and Alpha, as well as the following:

Practice social distancing. Avoid unnecessary contact with others, such as shaking hands and hugging.

Avoid unnecessary travel, especially to areas known to be experiencing active disease transmission.

Ensure supplies of food, medication and other items needed for babies and pets are available to last at least 14 days.

Prepare for travel restrictions and cancellation of public gatherings, such as school, religious and other community activities. Make alternative arrangements for childcare.

Observe local guidance on movement restrictions and access requirements for military installations.

Seek guidance from employers and unit leaders about changes to work practices (for example, telework) and training events.

Comply with medical orders for self-isolation or quarantine.

According to JBC, the base will continue to be limited to mission critical personnel during weekdays.

During that time, the air base and naval weapons station Child Development Centers are open to the children of mission critical personnel.

JBC says that they are constantly working to ensure the safety of the children and staff at the centers. They have taken steps such as implementing temperature checks for children, parents and staff, preventing parents from entering classrooms, requiring masks, and keeping the children in the same groups to limit exposure.

Children will remain in a designated classroom with a designated group of three teachers throughout the day, and “each child will stay with [those] teachers from the time they arrive until they depart.”

The children will be kept six feet apart, and staff will remain in hallways to ensure the distance is maintained. Only one group of children will be allowed on the playground at a time, and the equipment will be cleaned between uses.

Additionally, under the downgraded HPCON, the following activities are cleared for reopening/expanded services, per JBC: