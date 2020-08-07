JBC lifts HPCON Charlie, activates HPCON Bravo

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) on Friday eased some of the stringent infection mitigation measures taken at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
JBC lifted Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie, which had been in place since late March.
Under HPCON Charlie, there is a “substantial” threat of “sustained community transmission.”
JBC has implemented HPCON Bravo, which is one step down from Charlie and indicates a “moderate” threat of “increased community transmission.” The DoD suggests that bases operating under HPCON Bravo follow all protocols for HPCON 0 and Alpha, as well as the following:
- Practice social distancing. Avoid unnecessary contact with others, such as shaking hands and hugging.
- Avoid unnecessary travel, especially to areas known to be experiencing active disease transmission.
- Ensure supplies of food, medication and other items needed for babies and pets are available to last at least 14 days.
- Prepare for travel restrictions and cancellation of public gatherings, such as school, religious and other community activities. Make alternative arrangements for childcare.
- Observe local guidance on movement restrictions and access requirements for military installations.
- Seek guidance from employers and unit leaders about changes to work practices (for example, telework) and training events.
- Comply with medical orders for self-isolation or quarantine.
According to JBC, the base will continue to be limited to mission critical personnel during weekdays.
During that time, the air base and naval weapons station Child Development Centers are open to the children of mission critical personnel.
JBC says that they are constantly working to ensure the safety of the children and staff at the centers. They have taken steps such as implementing temperature checks for children, parents and staff, preventing parents from entering classrooms, requiring masks, and keeping the children in the same groups to limit exposure.
Children will remain in a designated classroom with a designated group of three teachers throughout the day, and “each child will stay with [those] teachers from the time they arrive until they depart.”
The children will be kept six feet apart, and staff will remain in hallways to ensure the distance is maintained. Only one group of children will be allowed on the playground at a time, and the equipment will be cleaned between uses.
Additionally, under the downgraded HPCON, the following activities are cleared for reopening/expanded services, per JBC:
- August 10
- AAFES and Air Base Club Barbershops/Salons
- AAFES Barbershop – Mon – Sat 1100-1600; Sun – Closed
- AAFES Beauty Shop – Tue – Fri 1100-1600; Sat – Appointment Only; Sun-Mon – Closed
- Air Base Club Barbershop – Mon – Fri 0900-1500
- Air Base Playgrounds Opening
- Air Base & Weapons Station Library book drop off and Summer Reading Program pick-up
- Book drop-off – Mon-Wed 0900-1300 at Air Base and Weapons Station
- Summer Reading Program pick-up – Mon-Tue 0900-1100 AB; Wed-Thu 0900-1100 WS
- Air Base Dining Facility – Dine-in services
- Education Center – Mon-Fri 0800-1500
- AAFES and Air Base Club Barbershops/Salons
- August 14
- Weapons Station Playgrounds Opening
- August 17
- Outdoor Recreation Center/Outdoor Adventure Center/ITT
- ORC Mon-Fri 0900-1700; (843)250-2351
- OAC Mon-Fri 1100-1700; (843) 714-3992
- Arts & Crafts in-person services – Mon-Fri 0900-1700; (843) 963-1936
- Short Stay and Air Base/Weapons Station FAMCamps
- Short Stay – Mon-Fri 0800-1700; (843) 743-2608
- Air Base FAMCamp call Outdoor Recreation Center for reservations
- Mon-Fri 0900-1700; (843)250-2351
- Weapons Station FamCamp call Outdoor Adventure Center for reservations
- Mon-Fri 1100-1700; (843) 714-3992
- Foster Creek Villas
- Call Outdoor Adventure Center for reservations Mon-Fri 1100-1700; (843) 297-6317
- Skeet Range
- Sat-Sun 1400-1700, weather permitting
- Short Stay Recreation Area
- Daily 0800-1700; (843) 743-2608
- Air Base and Weapons Station Libraries Opening – Mon-Fri 1000-1500
- Outdoor Recreation Center/Outdoor Adventure Center/ITT
- Additional activities returning services:
- Air Base and Weapons Station Chapel Services Resuming – 15 August
- Hours/Services to be announced
- Lodging Space-A Reservations – 1 September
- Reservations for September and beyond can be made immediately
- Air Base and Weapons Station Chapel Services Resuming – 15 August