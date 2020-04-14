JBC mobilizes Reserve unit for aeromedical evacuation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, Joint Base Charleston (JBC) announced that they have mobilized 10 members of an Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron to support the COVID-19 response.

The Airmen are part of the 315th Airlift Wing, an Air Force Reserve unit stationed out of JBC.

JBC has been selected as the training hub for aeromedical evacuation using the Transport Isolation System, an aircraft based pathogen containment system. The Airmen will participate in training activities and “deploy around the globe as needed,” according to JBC.

An Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron is made up of “specialized medical teams, consisting of flight nurses, aeromedical evacuation technicians, and support personnel.” Their primary purpose is “to provide lifesaving in-flight care in response to contingencies and humanitarian emergencies.”

In total, the Air Force Reserve has mobilized “nearly 100 aeromedical evacuation personnel and aircraft” to assist the COVID-19 response.