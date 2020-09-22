JBC offering curbside pickup at air base commissary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) on Tuesday will begin offering online shopping and curbside pickup to authorized commissary shoppers. It is the seventh Defense Commissary Agency location nationwide to implement the program.

To place an order, shoppers can go to MyCommissary.com and sign up for a CLICK2GO account.

Through CLICK2GO, customers can browse offerings based on the selected locations’ products and schedule a pickup time.

When picking up, customers park in a designated space, the order is brought out, and the transaction is completed.

Eddie Williams, store director, explained that “internet grocery shopping has certainly picked up as folks cope with the COVID-19 outbreak, so we’re especially pleased to be able to offer this to our community.”

Although Williams is excited about the venture, he is warning customers that the pandemic may create a few bumps in what is otherwise expected to be a smooth road.

He says that product availability has bene “impacted by COVID-19 shopping patterns,” meaning “online product selections might not be available when pickers go through the store to fill the orders.” If this happens, pickers are sure to let the customers know.

For the first 30 days, the program will be free. After the introductory period, there will be a $4.95 service pay for each CLICK2GO order.