JBC shines light on mental health during Suicide Awareness Month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The mental health clinic at Joint Base Charleston is participating in Suicide Awareness Month by emphasizing the importance of mental health.

Tech. Sgt. Maranda Guittar, the Noncommissioned Officer in Charge (NCO) of mental health for the 628 Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, is working to broaden awareness of the subject:

“The people you work with need to know these warning signs and habits so they can identify them before it’s possibly too late. Warning signs to look out for are [when people are] distancing themselves from activities they used to care about, [or] they could be really reclusive and it has nothing to do with quarantine.”

She says that COVID-19 has exacerbated the need for mental health services.

To fill the need, JBC “instituted a group where individuals meet for four weeks and focus on adjustment issues, problem solving skills and things of that nature.”

In addition to the groups, Guittar says taking time for self care is a huge part of her message:

“A lot of people are stressed right now, whether it’s about sending their kids back to school or homeschooling and everything else going on in the world, taking time for self-care is so important especially right now.”

Finally, knowing what resources are available is key, not only for those struggling with mental health issues, but for everyone. The ability to point someone in the direction of a resource could be life-changing for a person in need.

Guittar said “you never know when you’re going to be someone’s interaction that keeps them from trying to hurt themselves again.”