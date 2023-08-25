CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Jenn Drummond, who was found unconscious with serious injuries along a road on James Island back in June, is now recovering at home.

After spending more than 40 days at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), Drummond was taken to a facility that specializes in traumatic brain injuries earlier this month.

But her family told News 2 on Friday afternoon that Drummond has returned home where she will continue recovery.

Drummond was found on Woodland Shores Road during the early morning hours of June 21. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the case. No arrests have been made.

The family is also still searching for answers. “The fact that somebody left Jenn in the street, is not right,” said Jenn’s uncle, Chris Drummond, during a July 6 press conference.

CCSO released photos of three vehicles driving on Woodland Shores Road between 5:09 and 5:18 that morning. Anyone with information should contact Master Deputy Colt Arrington at 843-202-1700 or cbarrington@charlestoncounty.org.