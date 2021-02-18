JetBlue to add daily flights from Charleston International Airport to New York’s LaGuardia Airport this summer

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston International Airport on Thursday announced JetBlue will add new flights from Charleston to New York City this summer.

The JetBlue flights are part of a ‘codesharing’ agreement with American Airlines to increase service from New York City and Boston to several destinations, including Charleston, according to the airport.

The daily service will begin July 1st, 2021 between Charleston International Airport New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

“Our alliance with American opens the door for JetBlue to successfully enter into new markets, introducing more choices and our award-winning service and low fares to more customers,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue. “The alliance is also essential to getting our planes back in the air profitably and crewmembers working again.”

JetBlue currently operates flights from Charleston International Airport to John F. Kennedy International Aiport, Newark Liberty International, Boston Logan International, Los Angeles International and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International.

Elliott Summey, director of airports for the Charleston County Aviation Authority, said JetBlue’s decision to add daily service to New York’s LaGuardia airport from Charleston International Airport is a “win-win” for the Charleston region.

“Giving our passengers options when it comes to their air travel is a top priority for us. We believe this announcement will further enhance the business and community needs for air travel,” he said.

JetBlue has been operating at Charleston International Airport since February 2013.