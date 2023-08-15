CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Jimmy Buffett has officially cancelled his stop in Charleston, despite plans to reschedule.

Buffett was originally scheduled to perform at Credit One Stadium in May, but postponed the concert to address medical issues.

Ticket holders were told that the concert would be rescheduled and their tickets would be honored.

However on Tuesday, ticket holders received an email from Ticketmaster saying the “postponed event has been cancelled” and refunds would be issued.

Buffett has not yet commented on the decision.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.