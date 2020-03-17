Jimmy Buffett concert rescheduled

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band concert scheduled for April 16 at the North Charleston Coliseum has been rescheduled in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The concert will now take place on June 11. Tickets will be honored on the new date.
Buffett released a statement reading in part:
“Our Spring tour will now have to wait until Summer to roll… For now, it’s time to stay at the dock and wait this storm out. Be safe and patient. Breathe in, breathe out and hopefully we will all move on soon. Keep those fins up and in a safe place for now. We will see you in a few months.”
The rescheduled dates for other stops on the tour are as follows:
- Saturday June 6 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte NC – originally April 25
- Tuesday June 9 – Colonial Life Arena – Columbia SC – originally April 23
- Thursday June 11 – North Charleston Coliseum – North Charleston SC – originally April 16
- Saturday June 13 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh NC – originally April 18
- Friday June 19 – AT&T Center – San Antonio TX – originally May 21
- Sunday June 21 – Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas TX – originally May 23
- Thursday June 25 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville TN – originally May 13
- Saturday June 27 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Houston TX – originally May 16