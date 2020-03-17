Jimmy Buffett concert rescheduled

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band concert scheduled for April 16 at the North Charleston Coliseum has been rescheduled in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The concert will now take place on June 11. Tickets will be honored on the new date.

Buffett released a statement reading in part:

“Our Spring tour will now have to wait until Summer to roll… For now, it’s time to stay at the dock and wait this storm out. Be safe and patient. Breathe in, breathe out and hopefully we will all move on soon. Keep those fins up and in a safe place for now. We will see you in a few months.”

The rescheduled dates for other stops on the tour are as follows: