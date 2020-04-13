Joe Call named head football coach at Oceanside Academy

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – For the first time in Joe Call’s life, he is going to represent a program that is not the Summerville Green Wave.

Call, who announced his resignation from Summerville in mid-February, was named the head football coach for the Oceanside Landsharks on Monday morning.

Green and yellow has run though Call’s blood for decades.

Call had been a part of the Green Wave since the 80’s, from ball boy to player and all the way up to head coach.

“There are not enough words to describe what Summerville High School and the Town of Summerville has meant to my family and me,” he said when announcing his resignation. “My grandparents moved here nearly 70 years ago and helped mold this town and this school into what it is today.”

Call took over the program in 2015 after his grandfather, legendary coach John McKissick, retired after 63 years.

Call went 38-24 in five seasons as the head coach with his best campaign coming in 2018 when the team went 11-3 and reached the Lower State Title game.

But now, it’s onto a new challenge.

A challenge that would have seemed much more daunting just years ago.

Oceanside was anything but a premier destination back in 2016 when the team went winless in their first year under Chad Grier.

This past season, the Landsharks went undefeated until the Lower State Title game.

As Grier moves on back home to Charlotte to take over Providence Day, the keys have been handed to Call to finish what Grier started and bring a state championship to Oceanside.