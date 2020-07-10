Joe Cunningham secures commitment to Lowcountry military priorities for FY21 in House Appropriations Package

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III begins to land on the flightline at Fort Campbell, KY, Oct. 6, 2016. Joint Base Charleston C-17 Globemaster III’s evacuated to Fort Campbell so they can continue their mission of rapid global mobility during Hurricane Matthew. Due to Hurricane Matthew, a Limited Evacuation Order of South Carolina Hurricane Evacuation Zones has been issued by the Commander, Joint Base Charleston. All Joint Base personnel are expected to evacuate the area and will return once damage has been assessed and it’s safe to return. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Corey Hook)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Representative Joe Cunningham on Thursday announced that the Fiscal Year 2021 Military Construction and Veteran Affairs funding legislation, recently passed by the House Appropriations Committee, will include “critical Lowcountry military priorities.”

The legislation “directs the Department of Defense (DoD) and he Department of Veterans’ Affairs (VA) to prioritize important issues related to military readiness, climate resiliency, and verants’ access to care.”

According to Cunningham, the goal, and one of his top priorities, is to support “Lowcountry veterans, service members, and military installations through smart, strategic investments.”

If passed, local benefits of the legislation will include:

$15 million allocated for the construction of a National Guard Readiness Center on Joint Base Charleston.

$5 million to complete a Fire and Rescue Station on Joint Base Charleston.

$10 million to complete the Recycling and Hazardous Waste Facility on Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.

Flooding and disaster mitigation at Veteran facilities.

Preventing defense access road flooding.

Climate Resiliency requirements on Military Installations.

Cunningham said “our coastal military community knows how important it is to mitigate recurrent flooding, prioritize climate resiliency, and provide our military installations with the resources they need to ensure a strong national defense. I am proud to secure these results in the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs funding bill and look forward to voting for this legislation on the House floor.”