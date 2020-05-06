Joe Cunningham seeking aid for Lowcountry fisheries

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Joe Cunningham has heard the pleas of members of the Lowcountry fishing community, and is working to get them more federal aid.

Cunningham is among a group of bipartisan lawmakers urging Congressional leaders to appropriate $20 billion of any upcoming COVID-19 response legislation to domestic fisheries.

The group charges that the $300 million included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Support (CARES) Act was “insufficient to the task of supporting this essential, iconic, and sustainable industry.” The fishing industry in the US supports 1.7 million jobs and generates over $64 billion annually, according to the letter.

The additional funding would be used to augment initial funds dedicated to “direct fishery disaster assistance to fishing families and their communities.” Additionally, the lawmakers suggest that the Department of Commerce work with individual states to use the funding to “identify and purchase surplus seafood products for donation purposes” and “fund the development of markets and advertising campaigns to increase seafood consumption in the near-term.”

Specifically, the group suggests funding be put towards the following areas: