CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham on Wednesday will speak at the Charleston premiere of a documentary focused on an endangered whale species.

Last of the Right Whales documents the journey from “the only known calving grounds along the southern Atlantic seaboard to the shifting feeding grounds in the Gulf of the St. Lawrence Seaway.”

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there are only around 350 North Atlantic Right Whales in existence. They often fall victim to human pollution, getting caught in fishing wires and nets or struck by boats.

Following the screening, marine mammal experts will host a Q&A session.

The screening is being held at the Terrace Theater and will begin at 7:00 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.