CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Libary will close a downtown library for referendum-funded renovations in October.

John L. Dart Library will receive interior upgrades including new paint, carpet, and furniture.

The interior renovations may take several months and items placed on hold will be routed to Main Library, located at 68 Calhoun Street.

Library patrons can also have their items sent to another library by selecting another site when placing a hold online or by calling any CCPL branch.

John L. Dart Library will not be open for returns while the branch is closed. Items can be returned to any other open branch.

The library is closing on October 15 at 5 p.m.