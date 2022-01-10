John L. Dart Library moves to temporary hours due to staffing concerns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The John L. Dart Library in downtown Charleston will temporarily move to a limited operating schedule beginning Tuesday.

Leaders with the Charleston County Public Library said the branch’s new schedule was due to staffing concerns.

The library will close at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, and then move to its new schedule with in-person services from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

The schedule remains in place until further notice.