John Legend to host events with Elizabeth Warren in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – John Legend will be in the Lowcountry on Wednesday, February 26, to campaign with Senator Elizabeth Warren.

According to a press release, Legend will be in Orangeburg and Charleston hosting “Get Out The Vote” Events with Warren.

The Orangeburg event will be held at S.C. State University and is set to begin at 12:30 p.m.

The Charleston event is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. and will take place at the Charleston Music Hall.

Both events are free and open to the public.

For more information and to RSVP, click here for Orangeburg and here for Charleston.