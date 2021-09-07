John’s Island brewery hosting Oktoberfest

FILE – In this Sept.21, 2019 file photo a guest holds glasses of beer during the opening of the 186th ‘Oktoberfest’ beer festival in Munich, Germany. German beer sales in this year’s first half were 2.7% lower than a year earlier. They were dragged lower by closures of bars and restaurants that stretched through winter and into spring. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A John’s Island brewery is bringing Oktoberfest to the Lowcountry for a weekend-long celebration.

Estuary Beans & Barley is hosting its first Oktoberfest October 1st through 3rd.

Tickets are $25 and include live music, a special mug, and a round of the brewery’s special Fest Beer. There will be different food vendors throughout the weekend.

Guests will have four chances to show off their best dirndls and lederhosen:

Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., then again from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The first Estuary Beans & Barley Farmers Market will also be held on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.