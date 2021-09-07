John’s Island brewery hosting Oktoberfest

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept.21, 2019 file photo a guest holds glasses of beer during the opening of the 186th ‘Oktoberfest’ beer festival in Munich, Germany. German beer sales in this year’s first half were 2.7% lower than a year earlier. They were dragged lower by closures of bars and restaurants that stretched through winter and into spring. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A John’s Island brewery is bringing Oktoberfest to the Lowcountry for a weekend-long celebration.

Estuary Beans & Barley is hosting its first Oktoberfest October 1st through 3rd.

Tickets are $25 and include live music, a special mug, and a round of the brewery’s special Fest Beer. There will be different food vendors throughout the weekend.

Guests will have four chances to show off their best dirndls and lederhosen:

  • Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., then again from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The first Estuary Beans & Barley Farmers Market will also be held on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES