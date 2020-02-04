Johns Island family sues multiple state agencies following brutal assault and kidnapping from 2018

JOHN’S ISLAND, SC (WCBD) – A family in Johns Island is suing multiple state law enforcement agencies following a brutal assault and kidnapping that took place in 2018.

The Todd family says they’ve decided to sue the state to ensure that a similar crime doesn’t happen to another family.

​

It was in February of 2018 when Thomas Lawton Evans Junior broke into the home of a Johns Island family.

Following the attack the mother and kidnapped the then 4 year old daughter​.

After transporting the child across state lines, police caught Evans and arrested him.​

He’ll be behind bars for the rest of his life, however, the family says they want to see more justice served.​

On Friday, the family filed a suit against multiple state agencies that they believe should be held responsible. ​

They say another of mistakes were made by five agencies while evans was incarcerated in another county.​

The family’s lawyer says Evans was a violent inmate with an addiction to drugs.​

Despite his behavior and serious addiction, he was released on probation without treatment.

He was also never added evans to the National Crime Information Center System, which the family believes ultimately could’ve prevented his crime.​

​

“When he was encountered again by law enforcement in berekely and charleston county those folk did not see anything in his record ​about him being on probation or that he was a person of interest,” says Nekki Shutt, the Todd Family’s Attorney.

​

News 2 has reached out to those angencies that have this suit filed against them​.

At this time only Berkeley and Charleston County Sheriff’s Offices have responded​.

No comment has been made by either agencies at this time.