Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 6:00PM

Johns Island Goodwill employee tests positive for COVID-19

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
goodwill-sign_269665

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, Palmetto Goodwill announced that an employee at the Johns Island location has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the store is implementing multiple health and safety protocols.

The store and donation center have been closed and will undergo a deep cleaning on Monday. Goodwill is waiting until Monday “which is 48 hours after the building has been vacated to allow the virus to dissipate and protect [the] cleaning crew.”

The Clorox 360 system will be used to disinfect the facility. It “uses an electrostatic sprayer to disperse cleaner around all surfaces” and “is approved for COVID-19 cleaning based on the EPA’s Emerging Viral Pathogen Policy.”

The positive employee is self-quarantining at home.

Goodwill asked all other store employees to get tested, and to self-quarantine until they receive negative results.

A statement from Goodwill concluded by saying “people are our greatest asset, so we will do everything possible to protect our team, customers, donors, and community.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES