Johns Island Goodwill employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, Palmetto Goodwill announced that an employee at the Johns Island location has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the store is implementing multiple health and safety protocols.

The store and donation center have been closed and will undergo a deep cleaning on Monday. Goodwill is waiting until Monday “which is 48 hours after the building has been vacated to allow the virus to dissipate and protect [the] cleaning crew.”

The Clorox 360 system will be used to disinfect the facility. It “uses an electrostatic sprayer to disperse cleaner around all surfaces” and “is approved for COVID-19 cleaning based on the EPA’s Emerging Viral Pathogen Policy.”

The positive employee is self-quarantining at home.

Goodwill asked all other store employees to get tested, and to self-quarantine until they receive negative results.

A statement from Goodwill concluded by saying “people are our greatest asset, so we will do everything possible to protect our team, customers, donors, and community.”