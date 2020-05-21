Johns Island: “ground zero” of Wednesday storm

Johns Island, S.C. – WCBD – A neighborhood in Johns Island, near Angel Oak Elementary School, is considered ground zero; of the storm that took place Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says the area received most of the damage.

Donnie Worsham a resident in Johns Island says he could feel the storm shacking his home.

“We started realizing something crazy was going on. I woke up from my slumber, she screamed and I opened up the door and it was like Wizard of Oz… It was really surreal,” said Worsham.

The National Weather Service surved the area Thursday to determine if the damage was straight line wind or tornadic.

“There’s a clear signature difference when you’re looking at damage on the ground if its straight line wind damage tends to spread out from a point, if its tornadic damage tends to converge,” said Ron Morales with the National Weather Service.

Morales said the preliminary evidence appeared to be tornadic.

“This is a pretty typical tornado that we might get around here. It doesn’t compare to the ones we got a few weeks ago for April 13th. This is probably somewhere in the high end 0 to low end EF1 scale which is enough to snap and up root and do a mess.”

No injuries were reported.