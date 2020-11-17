Johns Island has most accident-prone drivers in U.S., study says

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent study conducted by Insurify Insights found that Johns Island, S.C. has the most accident-prone drivers in the United States.

The study looked at insurance applications from drivers across the country and identified those who had been found at-fault in an accident. Then, “for each city, Insurify’s data scientists calculated the proportion of drivers with one or more at-fault accidents on their record.”

Seven out of 20 cities were in South Carolina:

Johns Island ranks number one, with 21.6% of drivers having been found at-fault in an accident.

Rock Hill ranks number five, with 18.7% of drivers having been found at-fault in an accident.

Goose Creek ranks number 10, with 18.14% of drivers having been found at-fault in an accident.

Charleston ranks number 12, with 18.06% of drivers having been found at-fault in an accident.

Greer ranks number 13, with 17.83% of drivers having been found at-fault in an accident.

Summerville ranks number 16, with 17.5% of drivers having been found at-fault in an accident.

Spartanburg ranks number 18 with 17.42% of drivers having been found at-fault in an accident.

Click here to see the full study.