John’s Island Library reopening Monday after closing for renovations

JOHN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) will open the renovated John’s Island Library on Maybank Highway Monday morning.

The library is located at 3531 Maybank Highway and the grand reopening is open to the public to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the branch.

“After being closed for over a year, we’re thrilled to show the community all of the exciting changes that have taken place at their branch,” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig. “John’s Island and the surrounding area finally have access to a modern, state-of-the-art library, equipped with resources, services, and technology that extend well beyond books.”

The library closed August 2020 to undergo these renovations as part of the ongoing $108.5 million referendum-funded project passed by Charleston County voters in 2014 to build five new libraries and renovate all existing branches.

Updates to the branches include the following:

new interior finishes

replacement of shelving

refreshed collection items

new furniture

technology upgrades

new designated children and teen areas

The Otranto Road Library, which opened on August 2 was the first renovated branch to reopen its doors to the public. Three other CCPL branches (Hurd/St. Andrew’s, Mt. Pleasant, and Dorchester Road) are currently closed for renovations, with the Hurd/St. Andrew’s branch expected to reopen in the coming weeks.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will include speakers from the library and Charleston County Government, as well as elected officials. Due to COVID-19, occupancy at the ceremony will be limited.

In addition to the ribbon cutting, patrons will have the opportunity to meet the branch staff, take pictures with CCPL’s mascot Owlbert, and more.