JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged a man in Johns Island with cruelty to children.

According to CCSO, Matthew Constantine (48) of Johns Island, was arrested after a report of a domestic disturbance involving a 17-year-old girl.

A report reads that deputies noticed her having a bruise under her eye and a cut to her hand.

In addition, deputies saw multiple firearms and a makeshift shooting range set up at the home’s front porch.

The girl told deputies that while in the driver’s seat of Jeep Grand Cherokee, Constantine was outside of the vehicle before becoming irate, and grabbing, kicking, slapping both her and another woman.

Deputies say the vehicle had a broken mirror on the passenger side due to Constantine reportedly “grabbing something” and breaking it.

The other woman told the girl not to contact 911, saying that Constantine had guns.

The girl then drove back to the reported residence, locked herself in a closet, and called 911.

Constantine posted a bond of $565.00.