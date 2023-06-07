CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A 68-year-old Johns Island man was arrested last week in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation of minors, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas C. Gotshall was arrested on June 2 and charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor following an investigation by the S.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Authorities said the investigation was opened after detectives received a tip regarding possible child sexual abuse material found on a cellphone cloud account belonging to Gotshall.

The content depicted children between the ages of 3 and 10 “appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity” and engaging in sexual activity, according to an arrest affidavit.

Gotshall was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center and released on $40,000 bail on June 3.