JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Members of a Johns Island community say they’re frustrated that they’re losing their privacy because of the actions of a Homeowners Association.

Waterloo Estates is a small neighborhood that doubles as a nature oasis.

“It’s a gated community,” Resident, Donna Frehafer said. “There’s about 72 acres of ponds and wetlands.”

The privacy away from the busyness of Charleston is why Frehafer and another resident, Brendan Swords say they moved there.

“Great community, great neighbors, great people,” Swords said.

However, the quiet they signed up for could be going away.

Frehafer says Crescent Homes, who runs the Homeowners Association, didn’t pay the taxes on the land.

“They lost the 72 acres to someone else,” Frehafer said.

The land was purchased and now more homes are going up.

While construction trucks have started going in and out, there’s been damage to the infrastructure.

“The roads are deteriorating, and we don’t have representation on the HOA,” Swords said.

Through the whole process, Frehafer says there’s been little to no communication from the HOA.

“Its disturbing some because it wasn’t told. The builder did not tell us about it,” Frehafer said.

At this point, she says residents don’t know what to do.

“It’s going to be traffic in the community. I bought here, too, because it was going to be 100 hundred homes and was quaint. Stonoview is right across the street but it’s huge and that’s not what I wanted. It doesn’t, I just feel like it wasn’t honest,” Frehafer said.

Residents tell us half the people living in this community care about this issue. The other half don’t want to get involved, but they’re trying to get everyone on board so they can hire a lawyer.

News 2 reached out to Crescent Homes for a comment, we will update you as soon as we receive a response.