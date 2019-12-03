Johns Island residents concerned about new development on Maybank Highway

JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCBD) – The city of Charleston has a plan to develop a part of Johns Island to make the town more urban.



According to locals that live on the island, there’s a couple of concerns with this plan, including where they want to build.

Maybank Highway has been known for its congestion.



Drivers say they’ve spent up to an hour wanting in traffic especially during the busy hours of the morning.



Residents are concerned that building 9 3-story multi-family apartments could build up more traffic.



Developers say its part of a big plan by the city to make Johns Island more urban.



This week, they were approved to get the project going, however after hearing concerns by residents, developers say they have more work to do.

“The city supports that direction we’ve had good feedback from the neighborhoods so it tells us we are working in the right direction as we continue to develop the plans working in that direction,” says Alan McMahon, the Development Director of the Project.

Once a final design is set in stone, managers say construction for this 20-month project could begin as early as next august.