Johns Island residents share concerns over Main Road Corridor project

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Expansion in charleston county is happening all over the map but a road construction project on Johns Island is causing concerns for some nearby residents.

The Main Road Corridor Project Segment C looks at the intersection of Bohicket Road and Maybank Highway and extends to Betsy Kerrison Parkway.

A few options for road widening projects, or even the construction of a new road, are being reviewed. Nothing is yet set in stone, but residents say they’re concerned that they weren’t notified of potential changes by the county

“Our neighborhood wasn’t made aware of any of these proposals until Sunday or Monday of this week when a neighbor actually said ‘hey has anyone seen this?'” said Bohicket resident Ramon Taimanglo.

Emotions are running high among a group of residents because a few of the alternatives could take away property and, in some cases, even homes.

“The way the drawing is done, we would essentially lose about a third of our property and it looks like my neighbor across the street would lose his house entirely,” said Taimanglo.

According to the county, the project is in its “Infancy stages.” several alternatives have been presented, but no decisions have been or will be made regarding which alternative will be chosen until later in the project’s timeline.

A spokesperson for several Bohicket residents, Jennifer Beatty, says the group understands that change needs to happen on the island because of its growing population and traffic congestion issues. She believes the project could be handled in a more inclusive way.

“We want to sit at a table with the government and with the developers and with Johns Island people and just discuss what the best plan is,” said Beatty.

Another concern from residents is the use of what they say are outdated maps in the renderings for potential road construction.

News 2 reached out to Charleston County for a statement regarding the concerns. Their response is as follows.

“The aerial map used on the public meeting page is from 2017 and there may be a few additional homes identified as POTENTIAL relocations. However, we are in the conceptual phase and actual property impacts will not be determined until the process determines an alternative and the project team goes through the final design. We encourage citizens to comment on the project and contact Charleston County will any questions about their specific properties.” Shawn Smetana, Charleston County

The public comment section of the project is open through November 16th and can be found here.

This is a developing story and we will continue to keep you updated.