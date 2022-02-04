Johns Island residents speaking out after Charleston Co. considers 95-acre land purchase

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A proposed land purchase on Johns Island is raising concern among some residents.

Charleston County is considering buying 95 acres of land along Humbert and Main Roads for a temporary hurricane debris management site. The Charleston County Public Works Department first brought this proposal to County Council in late January.

“I think right now the folks on Johns Island are primarily concerned about what impact, if any, this is going to be on their quality of life,” said longtime Johns Island resident Joe Boykin.

Public works officials said they were hoping to explore a number of uses for the land, including using it as a site to chip, haul or burn debris, using the curtain burning method. Officials are also looking into the possibility of using the land for a borrow pit site.

Multiple Johns Island residents spoke out against this proposal during the County Council meeting on February 1. Council tabled the decision and will revisit in a month.

“To tell you the truth, I think that our council members, they feel we need to back off of this because we didn’t have a whole lot of information, a lot of input before from the community and now that we are hearing from them, their voice is loud and clear to us,” said Councilwoman Anna Johnson.

Johnson said she was opposed to the purchase when she heard the plans. Johnson told News 2 she is inviting residents to join her at Council Chambers on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. to discuss this matter.

County Council member Jenny Honeycutt released a statement on the matter. She said in part, “I have confirmed this afternoon (Friday) that burning is no longer being sought as a use for this site.”

Some Johns Island residents are planning to meet in the Berkeley Electric parking lot Saturday at 9:00 a.m. to speak out against the plan.

Officials with the Public Works Department said the land would be a beneficial purchase because it falls under the Asian Longhorned Beetle infestation quarantine area which would allow for processing of vegetative debris that is not allowed to be moved for fear of spreading the insects to new areas.

Boykin said he understands why the County would want to use this land but feels there needs to be more information on the potential impacts.

“We need to know a lot about what this incineration process is all about, what impacts it may have on air quality, water quality, noise. It could potentially impact folks that live nearby,” said Boykin. “I am withholding my position on this until I can learn more of the facts.”