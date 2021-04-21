Johns Island restaurant Fat Hen to close after 14 years

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry restaurant is closing shop after serving customers for 14 years.

Owners of Fat Hen on Johns Island announced on Tuesday they are preparing for retirement and have sold the business and the land.

The restaurant, which is located on Maybank Highway, served French Lowcountry cuisine made from ingredients provided by the local farming community.

“Joan and I would like to thank our family, friends and community for the tremendous support over our 14 years of owning and operating Fat Hen,” the said in a Facebook post.

The restaurant will officially close on Saturday, April 24th.

They say the new owners are planning to remodel the location and reopen as Minero, which will serve Mexican-style cuisine, in the summer.