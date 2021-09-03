Joint Base Charleston: 437th AW among last troops to leave Kabul

Afghanistan evacuees depart a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster lll at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Aug. 22, 2021. NAS Sigonella is currently supporting the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S, allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. William Chockey)

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A spokesperson for the 437th Airlift Wing out of Joint Base Charleston (JBC) on Friday confirmed that 437th AW personnel were some of the last boots on the ground in Kabul.

According to JBC, “437th AW personnel not only had roles in the last five flights out of Kabul, but each of the aircraft commanders for those five flights were 437th AW personnel.”

JBC also confirmed that three of the last five jets out of Kabul were 437th AW aircraft.

Two of the last three US C-17s to leave Kabul were Joint Base Charleston aircraft @WCBD pic.twitter.com/8VV2LGb3Nk — Chase Laudenslager (@News2Chase) August 30, 2021

Being responsible for one of the largest fleets of C-17s in the United States Air Force, the 437th AW is frequently called upon by Air Mobility Command to assist with missions all over the world.

The active-duty 437th AW worked closely with their Reservist counterparts from JBC, the 315th AW.

Despite the United States military officially ending operations in Afghanistan on August 31, JBC airmen “are still out there working around the clock to bring evacuees to the united states.”