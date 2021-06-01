Joint Base Charleston access impacted by training exercises with Army

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBCD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) will have amended access over the next 10 days amid ongoing training exercises with the United States Army.
The exercises, which last until June 10, may contribute to increased traffic in the area.
JBC has amended gate use to accommodate the expected increase in traffic as follows:
- Dorchester Gate: Normal base traffic
- Rivers Gate: Exercise requirements traffic only
- BX/Commissary Gate on Dorchester: Commercial delivery inbound/outbound traffic only