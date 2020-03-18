Joint Base Charleston announces first COVID-19 case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston announced on Wednesday that an active-duty airman “is currently undergong treatment following a positiv COVID-19 test.”

Leadership at the base declared a public health emergency and directed all non-mission critical personnel to work from home, according to a post from JBC.

Mission-critical personnel “will continue to come into work in order to maintain the capabilities our mission requires to protect our national security,” according to Col. Terrence Adams.

Col. Adams emphasized the importance of JBC members and their families practicing social distancing and good hygiene.