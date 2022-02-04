Joint Base Charleston assisting with deployment of troops to Europe amid Russia, Ukraine tension

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston is assisting with the deployment of U.S. troops to eastern Europe in support of NATO allies as the region braces for a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden directed the Pentagon to send some 3,000 troops to the region to work with neighboring countries like Poland, Romania, and Germany in deterring Russian aggression.

USAF photo by Sgt. Erin Conway

C-17s from Joint Base Charleston ferried the first groups of soldiers from Fort Bragg, N.C. on Thursday. Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division and 18th Airborne Corps filed onto the Charleston-based aircraft bound for eastern Europe.

Joint Base Charleston is home to one of the largest fleets of C-17s in the United States Air Force.

Likewise, the specialized logistical capabilities provided by units like the 437th and 315th Airlift Wings make Joint Base Charleston an integral part of global mobilization operations.

While the extent of Joint Base Charleston’s role in the operation is still unclear, a spokesperson for the 628th Airbase Wing confirmed the base’s involvement.